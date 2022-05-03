Updated IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap leaders
Image: IPLT20/ BCCI
Jos Buttler failed ot make a significant contribution against KKR on Monday. Despite scoring only 22 runs, the Royals opener still holds the orange cap with 588 runs.
Image: IPLT20/ BCCI
KL Rahul returned back to form scoring two centuries and two half-centuries in the past couple of matches., The LSG skipper has now scored a total of 451 runs in 10 matches.
Image: IPLT20/ BCCI
Abhishek Sharma is third on the list of leading run-getters after a decent IPL 2022 campaign till now. The left-hander has scored a total of 324 runs while playing for SRH this season.
Image: IPLT20/ BCCI
Shreyas Iyer following his solid show with the bat against RR has now moved to the fourth spot in the run-getters list. The KKR skipper now has 324 runs from 10 matches so far.
Image: IPLT20/ BCCI
Yuzvendra Chahal with 19 wickets continues to be the top bowler in IPL 2022 and currently holds the purple cap.
Image: IPLT20/ BCCI
Kuldeep Yadav is right behind his Team India spin partner Yuzvendra Chahal in the wicket-takers list. The Delhi Capitals star currently has 17 wickets at an economy of 8.23.
Image: IPLT20/ BCCI
T Natarajan is third in th list of IPL 2022 wicket-takers with 17 wickets from 89 matches. However, he has taken all these wickets at an economy of 8.65
Image: IPLT20/ BCCI