Updated IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap Standings post DC vs SRH
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Gujarat Titans are currently on top of the IPL 2022 points table with 16 points to their name.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Lucknow Super Giants are in second place on the IPL 2022 table with 14 points to their name.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Rajasthan Royals are in third place on the IPL 2022 table with 12 points to their name.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Royal Challengers Bangalore are in fourth place on the IPL 2022 table with 12 points to their name.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Delhi Capitals are in fifth place on the IPL 2022 table with 10 points to their name.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Sunrisers Hyderabad are in sixth place on the IPL 2022 table with 10 points to their name.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Punjab Kings are in seventh place on the IPL 2022 table with 10 points to their name.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Kolkata Knight Riders are in eighth place on the IPL 2022 table with 8 points to their name.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Chennai Super Kings are in ninth place on the IPL 2022 table with 6 points to their name.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Mumbai Indians are in tenth place on the IPL 2022 table with 4 points to their name.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal are the Orange and Purple Cap holders, respectively. Buttler has 588 runs, while Chahal has 19 wickets.
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI