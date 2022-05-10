Updated IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap standings post KKR vs MI
Lucknow Super Giants are currently on top of the points table with 16 points in 11 matches.
Gujarat Titans are ranked second in the IPL 2022 standings with 16 points to their name.
Rajasthan Royals are in third place with 14 points in 11 matches. RR are ahead of RCB because of better NRR.
Royal Challengers Bangalore are in fourth place with 14 points in 12 matches.
Delhi Capitals are in fifth place with 10 points. They have a better NRR than others with the same number of points.
Sunrisers Hyderabad are in sixth place with 10 points in 11 matches and NRR of -0.031.
Kolkata Knight Riders have moved up to seventh place courtesy of their win against MI last night. They have 10 points.
Punjab Kings are in eighth place with 10 points to their name. They have an NNR of -0.231.
Chennai Super Kings are in ninth place with 8 points in 11 matches. They have an NRR of +0.028
Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the IPL 2022 points table with 4 points in 11 matches.
Jos Buttler holds the Orange Cap with 618 runs, while Yuzvendra Chahal holds the Purple Cap with 22 wickets.
