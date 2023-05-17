Saksham nagar
May 17 ,2023
Updated IPL 2023 Purple Cap Standings after LSG vs MI match
Image: BCCI/IPL
Image: BCCI/IPL
KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy is number five on the list and has taken 19 wickets from 13 matches.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Piyush Chawla stands in the 4th place in the list and has taken 20 matches he has played.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Yuzvendra Chahal stands on the third spot in the list and the leg spinner has taken 21 wickets out of the 13 matches he has played for RR.
Image: BCCI/IPL
GT leg spinner Rashid Khan is in second place and the bowler has been able to pick 23 wickets from 13 games he has played so far in the tournament.
Image: BCCI/IPL
GT pacer Mohammed Shami tops the list and the right-hand fast bowler till now has taken 23 wickets from 13 games.
Image: AP
