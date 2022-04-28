Updated IPL Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after GT vs SRH
Jos Buttler with three centuries and two half-centuries continues to stay on top of the IPL 2022 run chart. The RR opener has scored 499 runs.
KL Rahul is next in the list of leading run-getters in the tournament. The LSG skipper has so far scored 368 runs with th help of two centuries and one half-century.
Hardik Pandya failed to score runs against SRH but he still occupies the third spot on the list. The GT skipper has 305 runs with two half-centuries.
Shikhar Dhawan is fourth on the list of run-getters in IPL 2022 with 302 runs which also include two half-centuries.
Yuzvendra Chahal continues to be on top of the wicket-takers list in IPL 2022. The Royals leg spinner has so far picked up 18 wickets.
Umran Malik has been the find of the season so far and his five-wicket against the Titans last night has taken him to the second spot. The SRH pacer has picked up 15 wickets until now.
SRH pacer T Natarajan is next in the list with the death over specialist also picking up 15 wickets for his team in this season so far.