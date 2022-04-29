Updated IPL Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after KKR vs DC
Jos Buttler with 499 runs from 8 matches continues to be the leading run-getter in the ongoing IPL 2022 tournament.
KL Rahul continues to stay in the second spot in the IPL 2022 run-getters list. The LSG skipper has scored 368 runs from 8 matches so far.
Hardik Pandya is in fine form in the IPL 2022 tournament and is third on the list of run-getters. The Gujarat Titans skipper has scored a total of 305 runs from 7 matches.
Yuzvendra Chahal is currently the leading wicket-taker in the IPL 2022 so far. The Royals leg spinner has so far taken 18 wickets.
Kuldeep Yadav with a four-wicket haul against KKR is second on the wicket-takers list in IPL 2022. The left-arm spinner has picked up 17 wickets.
Umran Malik following an impressive spell against Gujarat Titans is third in the wicket-takers list. The pacer picked up 15 wickets so far.
SRH pacer T Natarajan has also been in great form as he is fourth in the wicket-takers list with 15 wickets from 8 matches at the strike rate of 8.41.
