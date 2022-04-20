Updated Orange Cap & Purple Cap standings after RCB vs LSG
Jos Buttler is the highest run-scorer in the IPL so far and he currently holds the Orange Cap with 375 runs.
KL Rahul is the second-highest run-scorer in the IPL so far. He has 265 runs to his name.
Faf du Plessis is the third-highest run-scorer in the IPL so far. He has 250 runs to his name.
Shreyas Iyer is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the IPL so far. He has 236 runs to his name.
Hardik Pandya is currently ranked fifth on the list of highest run-scorers with 228 runs to his name.
Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest wicket-taker in the IPL so far and he currently holds the Purple Cap with 17 wickets.
T Natarajan is the second-highest wicket-taker in the IPL so far with 12 wickets to his name.
Kuldeep Yadav is the third-highest wicket-taker in the IPL so far with 11 wickets to his name.
Avesh Khan is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL so far with 11 wickets to his name.
Wanindu Hasaranga is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL so far with 11 wickets to his name.
