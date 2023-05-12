Saksham nagar
May 12 ,2023
Updated purple cap list after KKR vs RR IPL 2023 match
Image: BCCI/IPL
A look at the updated purple cap after the RR vs KKR IPL 2023 match.
MI leg spinner Piyush Chawla is in fifth place on the list and has taken 17 wickets from 11 matches.
Image: BCCI/IPL
CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande till now has picked up 19 wickets from 12 matches and holds 4th place in the list.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Rashid Khan till now has taken 19 wickets for GT in 11 matches and stands in 3rd place on the list.
Image: BCCI/IPL
RR leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal holds the second position and has 19 wickets from 11 matches in the Indian Premier League 2023.
Image: BCCI/IPL
GT fast bowler Mohammed Shami leads the purple cap list and has 21 wickets from 11 Indian Premier League 2023 matches.
Image: AP
Find Out More