Updated Team Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap lists after RCB vs SRH
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals currently holds the Orange Cap with 491 runs to his name.
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya is second on the list with 295 runs to his name.
Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul is in third place with 265 runs to his name.
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis is in fourth place with 255 runs to his name.
Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw is in fifth place on the list with 254 runs to his name.
Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal currently holds the Purple Cap with 18 wickets to his name.
Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan is in second place with 15 wickets to his name.
Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav is in third place with 13 wickets to his name.
Chennai Super Kings veteran Dwayne Bravo is in fourth place with 12 wickets to his name.
Kolkata Knight Riders' pacer Umesh Yadav is in fifth place with 11 wickets to his name.
In terms of the points table, Gujarat Titans are ranked first, followed by SRH, RR, RCB, LSG, DC, KKR, PBKS, CSK, and MI.
