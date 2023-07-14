Leechhvee Roy
Jul 14 ,2023
UPI goes global: Eiffel Tower and beyond
India and France have announced an agreement to introduce UPI payment system in France, starting with the iconic Eiffel Tower.
Bhutan became the first country to allow UPI transactions through the BHIM app in July 2021.
Nepal adopted UPI for digital transactions in March 2022.
Oman joined hands with NPCI to link UPI to its payment system in October 2022.
UAE enabled BHIM UPI payments through NEOPAY terminals in April 2022.
Malaysia and 10 other countries across Asia enabled QR-based UPI payments through a partnership with Liquid Group.
