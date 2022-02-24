UPSC IAS Prelims books recommended to clear civil services exam
If you are preparing for UPSC civil services Prelims exam, here's a list of best books recommended to crack the exam
Indian Polity for Civil Services Examinations by M. Laxmikanth (Polity). Available in Eng & Hindi language, it has been a consistent bestseller for many years. Price- Rs. 652
Indian Art & Culture by Nitin Singhania provides a wide-ranged knowledge base on Indian art, paintings, music & architecture. Paperback price Rs. 450
Oxford School Atlas by Oxford Publishers (Geography) includes 200 clear & easy-to-understand maps supported by charts & diagrams. Price- Rs. 145.
Certificate Physical & Human Geography by Goh Cheng Leong is a natural companion book to know & learn from. Price Rs. 320
Indian Economy by Ramesh Singh has coverage of all topics in UPSC Preliminary & Main syllabus. Price Rs. 270
Economic Survey by Ministry of Finance is the most authoritative & updated source of data on India’s economy. Price Rs. 370
India Year Book (Current Affairs) is an authoritative compilation of information about current affairs of India. Price of kindle edition is Rs. 187 & of paperback Rs. 234.
A Brief History of Modern India by Rajiv Ahir deals with events that shaped the happening after the decline of the Mughal empire & the rise of East India Company & advent of British rule. Price Rs. 399
NCERT books are among the most recommended books by almost all toppers. Collect NCERT books for all Humanities subjects from standard 6-12. Price is Rs. 2800.
History of Modern India & India's struggle for Independence by Bipin Chandra are the go to books for an in-depth overview on Indian independence movement. Price of each book is around Rs. 265
