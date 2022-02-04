Urmila Matondkar B'day: Best movies of the actor to watch this weekend
'Rangeela' is a 1995 romantic comedy film written, directed and produced by Ram Gopal Varma. It stars Urmila Matondkar, Aamir Khan, and Jackie Shroff in lead roles.
Image:Instagram@erosnow
'Kaun' was released in 1999 and it is an psychological suspense thriller film directed by Ram Gopal Varma. It stars Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh.
Image:Twitter@Agrimonious
The drama film 'Judaai' was released in 1977. It stars Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar in lead roles.
Image:Twitter@MuVyz
'Bhoot' is a 2003 Indian supernatural horror film directed by Ram Gopal Varma.It stars Ajay Devgn and Urmila Matondkar in lead roles.
Image:Instagram@the_90s_bollywood_factomania
'Pinjar' is a 2003 Indian period drama film directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Its star cast includes Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee and Sanjay Suri in lead roles.It is based on the partition of India.
Image:Twitter@BajpayeeManoj
'Ek Hasina Thi' is a 2004 thriller film, helmed by Sriram Raghavan. It stars Urmila Matondkar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.
Image:Twitter@Agrimonious