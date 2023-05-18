Nitish Vashishtha
May 18 ,2023
Urvashi Rautela channels her inner princess at Cannes 2023
Image: 21metgala/Twitter
Indian star Urvashi Rautela recently attended the Cannes Film Festival's red carpet event in a majestic dress.
Image: 21metgala/Twitter
She wore a blue and white princess ball gown.
Image: 21metgala/Twitter
Urvashi accessorised her look with silver bangles, a golden necklace and silver earrings. She also carried a small silver bag.
Image: 21metgala/Twitter
Her blue lipstick was reminiscent of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2016 look, where the latter wore purple lipstick.
Image: 21metgala/Twitter
This is Urvashi Rautela's third appearance at the Cannes 2023 red carpet.
Image: 21metgala/Twitter
