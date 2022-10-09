Kriti Nayyar
Oct 10 ,2022
Urvashi Rautela-inspired ethnic outfits for acing the festive season
Image: Instagram/ @urvashirautela
Urvashi Rautela often treats fans with pictures of her dressed in stylish attires, including various Indian outfits.
Image: Instagram/ @urvashirautela
The diva looks beautiful in this pink suit accentuated with a matching Potli bag.
Image: Instagram/ @urvashirautela
Urvashi's love for shimmery attires is evident on her social media handles, and this saree makes for the perfect fit this festive season.
Image: Instagram/ @urvashirautela
The model/ actor looks adorable in this simple yet stylish pink suit with embroidery all over.
Image: Instagram/ @urvashirautela
Adding a pop of colour to her wardrobe, Urvashi stepped out in this bright yellow outfit with colourful embellishments.
Image: Instagram/ @urvashirautela
The actor exudes charm in this green and golden kurta and matching pants set. She completed her look with a red Jutti.
Image: Instagram/ @urvashirautela
Urvashi Rautela dressed in a gorgeous deep red attire, with the jewellery pieces perfectly complementing the look.
Image: Instagram/ @urvashirautela
Find Out More