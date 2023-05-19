Aalokitaa Basu
May 19 ,2023
Urvashi Rautela, Sara Ali Khan: Celebs who sported unconventional lip colours
Twitter, saraalikhan95/Instagram
Aishwarya's frosted pale purple lips may not have been everyone's cup of tea, but it surely added a statement-detail to her embellished ensemble.
Twitter
Sara Ali Khan effortlessly sported navy-dipped lips which upped her casual shorts and tee combo as she posed against the Goan sun.
saraalikhan95/Instagram
Sonam Kapoor went all-out for Halloween a couple of years back, cosplaying as Wednesday Addams down to the slick braids and of course, pitch black lips.
sonamkapoor/Instagram
Urvashi Rautela's look for day 3's Cannes red carpet featured wine-blue lips which matched the ombre tones of her fish-scaled gown.
Twitter
Shruti Haasan is a self-proclaimed Wednesday Addams "in a sea of Malibu Barbies" with her black lipstick and emo-styled hair ticking all the boxes.
shrutzhaasan/Instagram
Television actress Nia Sharma does not shy away from a bold lip, her navy blue lips here being a testament to her statement choices in makeup.
niasharma90/Instagram
Find Out More