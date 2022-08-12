Nehal Gautam
Aug 12 ,2022
Urvashi Rautela's dating history: Actors & cricketers she allegedly dated in the past
Image: Instagram/@urvashirautela/PTI
2015: Urvashi & Akash Ambani were also allegedly dating as per various media sources. It ended after he got married to Shloka Ambani.
Image: Instagram/@urvashirautela/PTI
2018: Urvashi’s alleged link-up rumours with Hardik Pandya emerged after they were spotted together at a party. It was all put to an end after his engagement.
Image: Instagram/@urvashirautela/PTI
2018: Urvashi and Rishabh Pant sparked dating rumours after she was spotted at a match where the cricketer was playing.
Image: Instagram/@urvashirautela/PTI
Chunky Panday's nephew Ahaan Panday & Urvashi had been spotted together having lunch and dinner dates that sparked their dating rumours.
Image: Instagram/@urvashirautela/@ahaanpandayy
Guru Randhawa & Urvashi were linked when the duo posted a selfie together on Instagram. However, it ended after it was revealed that it was for a music video.
Image: Instagram/@urvashirautela
Find Out More