Urvashi Rautela's wardrobe: 10 trendsetting outfits to steal from the actor
Image: Instagram/@urvashirautela
Urvashi Rautela most recently took the style-quotient up a notch as she donned a cheetah print gown, which she paired with gold earrings.
Image: Instagram/@urvashirautela
She made headlines as she walked the runway at the Arab Fashion Week in UAE in a shimmering balloon sleeved, high-slit gown. Her unique headgear is what made her stand out at the event.
Image: Instagram/@urvashirautela
The actor often takes the traditional route as she made her way to Uttrakhand in a bright pink ethnic outfit.
Image: Instagram/@urvashirautela
She stole the show in an off-white knee-length skirt, which she wore with matching gloves that took her look to the next level.
Image: Instagram/@urvashirautela
The former Miss Universe aced the pantsuit look as she donned a green one-piece outfit and took it up a notch with a diamond choker and sunglasses.
Image: Instagram/@urvashirautela
Rautela looked classy in a one-side off-shoulder bright red dress, which she paired with a smokey-eye look and matching jewellery.
Image: Instagram/@urvashirautela
The actor donned a unique coral pink off-shoulder dress with tassels and wowed her fans and followers with her look.
Image: Instagram/@urvashirautela
She kept it casual with a pastel blue long-sleeve crop top, which she paired with black ripped jeans.
Image: Instagram/@urvashirautela
The 'Hate Story 4' star dressed like royalty in a metallic sea green off-shoulder gown, which she paired with statement jewellery.
Image: Instagram/@urvashirautela
She had her fans in awe with her graphic yellow outfit as she flaunted her look in a private jet.
Image: Instagram/@urvashirautela