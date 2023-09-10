Priya Nagi
Sep 10 ,2023
US Open: Djokovic vs Medvedev head-to-head record
However, Medvedev defeated Djokovic in Dubai ahead of the US Open 2023
After losing the 2021 final, Djokovic went onto win 4 consecutive battles against Medvedev
In their overall head-to-head record, Djokovic leads Medvedev 9-5
The 2021 US Open title remains the only major that Medvedev has won
The two had clashed during the 2021 US Open final, with Medvedev handing Djokovic a shock defeat
While Djokovic is bidding for a record-equaling 24th major, Medvedev is aiming to recapture his US Open crown
Novak Djokovic, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, will face Russian star Daniil Medvedev in the final on September 10
The US Open 2023 men's singles final will see a repeat of 2021 summit clash
