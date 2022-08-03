Anurag Roushan
Aug 03 ,2022
US Speaker Nancy Pelosi snubs China to visit Taiwan; meets officials in Taipei
Image: AP
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, along with a Congressional delegation, arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday evening, August 2.
Image: AP
Pelosi was received and greeted by Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu upon the former's arrival at Taipei airport.
Image: AP
Supporters were seen holding banners and placards outside the hotel where Pelosi stayed in Taipei.
Image: AP
Pelosi along with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen goes for a meeting on Wednesday, despite warnings from China.
Image: AP
US Congressional delegation led by Pelosi was seen posing for a photo along with Taiwanese government officials during the meeting.
Image: AP
Pelosi became the highest-ranking US official to visit the self-ruled island nation in the last 25 years.
Image: AP
Pelosi stressed that the US will not abandon its commitment to Taiwan amid the Chinese government's threat.
Image: AP
US House Speaker Pelosi also held a meeting with Legislative Yuan Deputy Speaker Tsai Chi-chang in Taipei.
Image: AP
Pelosi also visited the National Human Rights Museum in Taiwan to pay tribute to heroes who suffered & fought for the island nation's democracy.
Image: Twitter/@SpeakerPelosi
Taiwan's Foreign Affairs Minister, Joseph Wu, talks to Pelosi at Taipei airport as she prepares to depart.
Image: AP
Pelosi bids goodbye to Taiwan, as she departed for South Korea, her next destination amid the ongoing Asia trip.
Image: AP
