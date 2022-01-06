US to mark 1-year anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol riot with series of events, tough security
On 1 year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol, law enforcement and federal authorities in DC have beefed up security efforts in anticipation of ‘threat’ as several events are lined up.
More than 130 organizations will hold candlelight vigil near Capitol to commemorate the day. The Baltimore Urban Inspiration Choir will perform at the National Mall on 3rd Street.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks on the deadly assault on US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Ex-leader Donald Trump cancelled his press conference that he was going to host at Mar-a-Lago on Jan. 6.
"This is the Democrats' Great Cover-Up Committee and the Media is complicit," Trump said over reports that major news networks were not going to cover it.
Prayer, the pledge, a statement by House Chair and “Moment of Silence” will be held during Pro Forma Session on floor.
US Rep. Jason Crow, an Army Ranger and veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan who comforted Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa while police fought protesters will deliver remarks.
“We’re going to get tested again” and will be prepared, declared Capitol polIce Chief J. Thomas Manger.
Pro-Trump MAGA crowd stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6 to halt certification of Joe Biden and legitimate transfer of power in 2021. Dozens of arrests have been made one year later.
