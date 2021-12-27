Uttar Pradesh 'cash tunnel’: Here’s how raids found unaccounted cash, gold bars in Kannauj
Image: Republic
Piyush Jain, promotor of Odochem Industries, used an underground tunnel to hide unaccounted cash and gold.
Image: Republic
Cash in denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 was stashed in the underground tunnel to evade tax.
Image: Republic
During the raid, cash worth Rs 187.45 crore was recovered along with gold and silver amounting to a total recovery of more than Rs 250 crore.
Image: Republic
When asked about the source of money, the perfume trader reportedly told that he sold 400 kg of his ancestral gold without giving any substantial proof.
Image: Republic
Following this, Piyush Jain was arrested on Sunday. He has been sent to 14 days GST remand.
Image: Republic
He accepted that the cash recovered from his residential premises is related to the sale of goods without payment of GST.
Image: Republic
This is the biggest cash seizure in the history of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, the apex body of investigating agency DGGI who is conducting a search.
Image: Republic