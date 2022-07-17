Aditi Rathi
Jul 17 ,2022
Vaani Kapoor: Look timeless in these sarees from 'Shamshera' star's wardrobe
Image: Instagram/@_vaanikapoor_
Vaani Kapoor recently turned heads in a yellow organza saree, which she paired with earrings and minimalistic accessories.
Image: Instagram/@_vaanikapoor_
The 'Shamshera' star looked beautiful in an olive green Banarasi saree when she attended a friend's wedding.
Image: Instagram/@_vaanikapoor_
The actor looked jaw-droppingly beautiful in a white saree. She completed her look with some gold jewellery.
Image: Instagram/@_vaanikapoor_
Vaani Kapoor gave away major outfit goals as she stunned in a black and pink shimmery saree with feathery details.
Image: Instagram/@_vaanikapoor_
The actor looked breathtaking in a light pink saree with intricate work. She ditched heavy jewellery and accessorised the look with a pair of earrings.
Image: Instagram/@_vaanikapoor_
Vaani Kapoor's yellow ruffled saree is surely a statement piece.
Image: Instagram/@_vaanikapoor_
The 'Shamshera' star looked absolutely stunning in a green saree with a sleeveless blouse for the film's promotions.
Image: Varinder Chawla
