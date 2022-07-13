Aditi Rathi
Jul 13 ,2022
Vaani Kapoor: Take a look at 'Shamshera' star's style-sheet for film's promotions
Image: Varinder Chawla
Vaani Kapoor recently turned heads on the sets of 'Dance Deewane Junior' as donned a tube shimmery silver top on pink pants.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The 'Shamshera' star looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous in this green saree.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The actor turned heads as she arrived in a black dress at the trailer launch of the upcoming movie.
Image: Instagram/@_vaanikapoor_
Vaani Kapoor turned up the heat in a stunning black lacy dress, which she accessorised with minimalistic jewellery.
Image: Instagram/@_vaanikapoor_
She gave away major outfit goals with a white co-ord set, which included a tank top and flared pants with fringes.
Image: Instagram/@_vaanikapoor_
Vaani Kapoor donned another co-ord set which had a printed crop top and matching pants.
Image: Instagram/@_vaanikapoor_
She looked absolutely beautiful in this olive green top with long fabric detailing and printed pants.
Image: Instagram/@_vaanikapoor_
Find Out More