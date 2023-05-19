Shreya Pandey
May 19 ,2023
Vaani Kapoor turns up the glam quotient in metallic dress
Image:@vaanikapoor/Instagram
Vaani Kapoor shared new pictures from an event in the city on her social media.
Image:@vaanikapoor/Instagram
In the pictures, Vaani Kapoor posed for the shutterbugs in a silver, metallic dress.
Image:@vaanikapoor/Instagram
Vaani Kapoor flaunted her backless gown with a halter neck.
Image:@vaanikapoor/Instagram
The Befikre actress looked her fashionable best in the deep neck, silver dress.
Image:@vaanikapoor/Instagram
Vaani Kapoor accessorised her look with a silver bracelet and a pair of hexagon stud earrings.
Image:@vaanikapoor/Instagram
