Hardika Gupta
Feb 14 ,2023
Valentine's Day 2023: Here's how celebs wished their special ones
@arjunkapoor/Instagram
Rajkummar Rao penned a heartfelt post for his ladylove Patralekhaa.
@rajkummarrao/Instagram
Karan Kundrra shared a series of photos with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash.
@kkundra/Instagram
Preity Zinta wished her husband on the special occasion.
@preityzinta/Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal dropped a photo with her forever valentine Gautam Kitchlu.
@kajalaggarwal/Instagram
Arjun Kapoor wished his girlfriend Malaika Arora with a mushy post.
@arjunkapoor/Instagram
Vijay Varma shared a photo featuring two pairs of feet. The netizens think that it's his rumoured girlfriend Tammannah Bhatia.
@vijayvarma/Instagram
