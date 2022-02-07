Valentine's Day Offers on electronics: From Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to Nothing Ear 1
Image: Unsplash
Garmin Forerunner 245 is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 25,990, down from the original price of Rs. 31,490. It is specially designed for those who wish to track their workouts and training sessions.
Image: Garmin
Garmin Venu Stainless Steel GPS smartwatch is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 31,030, down from the original price of Rs. 39,990. It features a touchscreen display and has a body energy monitor as well.
Image: Garmin
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 (Bluetooth, 40mm) can be bought at Rs. 19,999, down from the original price of Rs. 23,999 as a part of Samsung's Valentine's Day offer.
Image: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic LTE can be bought from Samsung's official website at Rs. 35,999, down from the original price of Rs. 39,999.
Image: Samsung
Nothing Ear 1 can be purchased at a 10% discount on the market price if someone gets two units at once. For reference, the device is available to purchase on Flipkart.
Image: Nothing
The JBL C100SI is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 599, down from the original price of Rs. 1,299. It is one of the highest-rated wired earphones on the platform.
Image: JBL
boAt Bassheads 900 wired earphones are currently available at Rs. 789 on Amazon, down from the original price of Rs. 2,490.
Image: boAt