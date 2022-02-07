Valentine's Week Days 2022 full list: Check all special days leading up to Valentine's Day
Image: Unsplash
Valentine's Week starts off with Rose Day, this year Rose Day is on February 07.
Image: Unsplash
Propose Day is the second day of Valentine's Week and Propose Day takes place on February 08.
Image: Unsplash
On Chocolate Day, one gives sweets and chocolates to their loved ones. This year Chocolate Day will take place on February 09.
Image: Unsplash
On Teddy Day, people usually gift teddy bears to each other. Teddy Day takes place on February 10.
Image: Unsplash
On Promise Day, people promise their partners to stick together in thick and thin. Promise Day will take place on February 11.
Image: Unsplash
Hug Day is one of the last days of Valentine's Week and takes place on February 12.
Image: Unsplash
Kiss Day is the last day of Valentine's Week and is also recognized as International Kiss Day. It takes place every year on February 13.
Image: Unsplash