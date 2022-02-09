Valentine's Week: Romantic films to watch on OTT
Image: Facebook/@lauramarano
The Shakun Batra directorial film, 'Gehraiyaan' is slated to release on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video.
Image: Facebook/@deepikapadukone
'I Want You Back' is a romance-comedy drama that premieres on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.
Image: Instagram/@jennyslate
'Four to Dinner' stars Ilenia Pastorelli, Matilde Gioli, Giuseppe Maggio among others. It premiered on Netflix on January 5.
Image: Instagram/@giuseppemaggio
'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' premiered on Netflix on January 7 and it has Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles.
Image: Instagram/@vaani.kapoor
'Ranjish Hi Sahi' allows its viewers to revisit the 70's during the golden era of the Indian film industry. The film is streaming on Voot Select.
Image: Instagram/@tahirrajbhasin
'Thalli Pogathey' is a Tamil romantic comedy film initially released in theatres on December 24, 2021, and premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 21.
Image: Instagram/@anbu.forever
Helmed by Rick Jacobson, 'The Royal Treatment' became the week's most-watched film on Netflix since its premiere on January 20 this year.
Image: Facebook/@lauramarano