'Valimai': Rendezvous with the star cast of H. Vinoth directorial
South Star Ajith Kumar will step into the shoes of ACP Arjun Kumar IPS in 'Valimai.'
'Rx 100' fame Kartikeya Gummakonda will essay the role of wolfranga in the film.
Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi is also a part of the film, she will play the character of a girl named Roshini.
Popular reality show star Bani J is also a part of 'Valimai.'
Known for his iconic comic timings, actor Yogi Babu will also add his dose of humour to the actioner.
Actor Raj Ayyappa will also be a part of the Tamil action thriller film.