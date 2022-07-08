Adelle Fernandes
Jul 08 ,2022
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor explore Amsterdam with Nysa Devgan and friends
Image: Instagram/@orry1, @varundvn
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor recently met their friends including Nysa Devgan and Varun's wife, Natasha Dalal in Amsterdam.
Image: Instagram/@orry1
They explored the city and enjoyed a delicious meal together as they shared glimpses from their trip online.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Varun enjoyed some goofy moments with his friends as he rode a cycle in a blue tank top and sunglasses.
Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla
Janhvi spent quality time with her friend as she filmed for her upcoming movie 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan.
Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla
The group explored the pristine city as they soaked in all its beauty.
Image: Instagram/@orry1
Janhvi wrapped her arms around her friend as they posed for an adorable picture together.
Image: Instagram/@orry1
The group struck a pose against a beautiful backdrop in Amsterdam, known for its artistic heritage.
Image: Instagram/@orry1
Find Out More