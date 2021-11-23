Varun Dhawan and other Bollywood celebs who received UAE golden visa
Image: Instagram/@varundhawan
Farah Khan was one of the most recent Bollywood celebrities to be awarded the golden visa for her contribution to Indian cinema.
Image: Instagram/@farahkhankunder
Producer Boney Kapoor and his family were also recently given the golden visa status.
Image: Twitter/@LMKMovieManiac
Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam also received his golden visa and recalled his first visit to the country in 1994 as he thanked the authorities for the honour.
Image: Twitter/@SonuNigamForum
Urvashi Rautela recently became the first Indian female actor to receive the 10-year UAE golden visa.
Image: Instagarm/@urvashirautela
Suniel Shetty thanked the ‘visionary leaders and the government authorities of the UAE’ after he was honoured with the golden visa.
Image: Instagarm/@suniel.shetty
Sanjay Dutt is yet another Bollywood star who was awarded residency via the golden visa.
Image: Twitter/@duttsanjay