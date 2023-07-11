Shreya Pandey

Jul 11 ,2023

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor keep it classy at Bawaal trailer launch
Prime Video/Twitter
Varun Dhawan and Janvhi Kapoor attended the Bawaal trailer launch in Dubai on July 10. Varun Dhawan/Instagram
The actors shared the picture of the same on their social media. Varun Dhawan/Instagram
They posed for the shutterbugs against the picturesque backdrop of the sea. Varun Dhawan/Instagram
The actor attended the trailer launch in a white bottoms and beige t-shirt. Varun Dhawan/Instagram
He completed the look with a whacky hairstyle. Varun Dhawan/Instagram
He teamed his outfit with brown-coloured half boots. Prime Video/Twitter
He also addressed media questions at the event. Prime Video/Twitter
He posed with Janhvi, who plays the female lead alongside her in the film. Prime Video/Twitter
Find Out More