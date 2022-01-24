Varun Dhawan Natasha Dalal's 1st Anniversary: Glance through their relationship timeline
Varun Dhawan got married to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on January 24, 2021, in an intimate ceremony at a beach resort in Alibaug with only 50 family members and friends.
Natasha Dalal, a renowned fashion designer, in an interview with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her radio show, titled What Women Want, revealed that he has known Varun since sixth grade.
It was also revealed that though they were close friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade, they fell in love years later during a music concert.
Varun Dhawan revealed that he fell for Natasha when they went to Maneckji Cooper and mentioned that she rejected him three-four times before they began dating.
Though dating rumours about Varun and Natasha were already doing rounds on social media after the former made his Bollywood debut, they never confirmed their relationship for a long time.
They never opened up about dating each other but they were often spotted together in public going out on dates.
In 2019, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of himself and fiancee Natasha revealing that they were dating.
