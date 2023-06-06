Shreya Pandey
Jun 06 ,2023
Varun Dhawan to Drake: Celebs challenge gender norms by dipping their nails in paint
Varun Dhawan FC/Twitter
Recently, Drake made news for flaunting his yellow nail paint. However, he is not the first male celebrity to flaunt his polish laden nail.
@KingDoggoXRP /Twitter
Previously, Dahaad star Gulshan Devaiah showed up to an event with his fingernails painted black.
Gulshan Devaiah/Instagram
Vijay Varma recently made headlines when he posed for a photo shoot with nail paint. Not just nail paint, in other photos he posed in a saree.
Vijay Varma/Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana also posed for a magazine shoot with black nail polish on.
Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram
Harry Styles has been a pioneer in advocating for nail art for men. He is known for painting his nails in colourful patterns.
@copypov91/Twitter
At a fashion event, Varun Dhawan took on the ramp. what caught the attention of people was the black paint on his nails.
Varun Dhawan FC/Twitter
