Sneha Biswas

Aug 06 ,2022

Varun Dhawan to Taapsee Pannu, actors step out in stylish looks in Mumbai

Taapsee Pannu was spotted promoting her film 'Dobaaraa' in a stylish white dress. Image: Varinder Chawla
Adah Sharma stunned the fashion police in a denim jacket look. However, what caught fans' attention was her new hair look. Image: Varinder Chawla
Varun Dhawan was papped in the city in a sporty neon look. Image: Varinder Chawla
Manish Paul was snapped in a dark blue hoodie jacket which he paired with blue denim. Image: Varinder Chawla
Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt was spotted in an ethnic orange and white suit. Image: Varinder Chawla
'Thappad' fame Pavail Gulati was also spotted for the promotions of 'Dobaaraa.' Image: Varinder Chawla
Nora Fatehi looked stunning in a shimmery floor-length, thigh-high slit gown. Image: Varinder Chawla
