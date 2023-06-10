Anjali Choudhury
Jun 10 ,2023
Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi are engaged
Image: @varunkonidela7/Instagram
Telugu stars Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in the presence of their loved ones in Hyderabad on June 9.
Image: @varunkonidela7/Instagram
Varun Tej shared the first photos from the engagement ceremony and captioned them, "Found my Lav." The couple even flaunted their engagement rings.
Image: @varunkonidela7/Instagram
Lavanya donned a green traditional saree and accessorised it with statement jewellery. Meanwhile, Varun complemented her in an ivory kurta and white pants.
Image: @varunkonidela7/Instagram
The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony at Varun Tej's house. Several family members including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and others reached the venue.
Image: @varunkonidela7/Instagram
The reel to the real-life couple has worked in two films together including Antariksham 9000 KMPH and Mister.
Image: @varunkonidela7/Instagram
