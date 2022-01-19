Varun Tej's birthday: Ahead of the release of 'Ghani,' revisiting actor's iconic movies
Puri Jagannath's action drama movie, 'Loafer' featured Varun Tej and Disha Patani in the lead with other actors namely Revathi, Posani Krishna Murali, Brahmanandam, Mukesh Rishi, etc.
Varun's 2016 movie, 'Mister' featured him in the lead alongside other prominent actors namely Lavanya Tripathi as Chandramukhi, Hebah Patel as Meera, Prince Cecil as Siddharth, among others.
Written and directed by Sekhar Kammula, Varun Tej-starrer 'Fidaa' was released in 2017 and was a commercial success. It even won numerous awards and accolades and grossed over ₹90 crores.
The 2018 romantic drama movie, 'Tholi Prema' received a positive response from the viewers. It was written and directed by debutant Venky Atluri.
Varun Tej's science-fiction movie 'Antariksham 9000 KMPH' received mixed reviews from the audience. The movie featured Varun Tej, Aditi Rao Hydari, Lavanya Tripathi in the lead with many other actors in significant roles.
'Gaddalakonda Ganesh' is the 2019 action thriller film directed by Harish Shankar. It was originally named Valmiki but the title was changed after facing controversy.
Varun Tej featured in the 2015 romantic war movie, 'Kanche,' in which he featured alongside actors namely Pragya Jaiswal, Srinivas Avasarala, Nikitin Dheer and others. It received positive reviews from the audience.
