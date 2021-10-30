'Veni, Vidi, Vici': Salaam-Namastes aplenty for PM Modi at Rome G20
Image: ANI_Twitter
World leaders meet in Rome for the G20 Summit. 'An important multilateral forum for global good' PM Modi shared
Image: PMOIndia_Twitter
PM Modi rubs shoulders with US President Joe Biden just a month after their big meeting at the White House.
Image: PMOIndia_Twitter
PM Modi in conversation with the Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel.
Image: PMOIndia_Twitter
PM Modi was seen greeting the President of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, on the sidelines of the G20 Rome Summit
Image: PMOIndia_Twitter
PM Modi exchanges namastes with the Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Dr. Tedros Adhanom.
Image: PMOIndia_Twitter
The Prime Minister meets his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong at the G20 Rome Summit.
Image: PMOIndia_Twitter
PM Modi was welcomed by the Italian PM Mario Draghi at the Rome Convention Centre ‘La Nuvola’.
Image: PMOIndia_Twitter
Ahead of the G20 Rome Summit, PM Modi interacts with Canada PM Justin Trudeau & the United Kingdom's PM Boris Johnson.
Image: PMOIndia_Twitter
"Productive discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron will add momentum to the bilateral ties between the two nations," shared PM Modi.
Image: PMOIndia_Twitter
On the sidelines of the G20 Rome Summit, PM Modi interacts with the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.
Image: PMOIndia_Twitter