Saumya joshi
May 29 ,2023
Venice canal patch mysteriously turns fluorescent green, police investigates
Image: AP
The Venice canal's water near the Riolto bridge turned fluorescent green on Sunday morning, said Italy's fire department.
Image: AP
The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, said that officials had requested the police to investigate to determine who was responsible.
Image: AP
The prefect has called an urgent meeting with the police to investigate the origin of the liquid.
Image: AP
A gondola navigates along Venice's historical Grand Canal as a patch of phosphorescent green liquid spreads through it.
Image: AP
Police in Venice are investigating the source of the phosphorescent green liquid patch, as environmental authorities were also testing the water.
Image: AP
An image shared by the Veneto governor on social media showed a bright patch of green in the canal along an embankment lined with restaurants.
Image: AP
The bright patch of green was seen around 9:30 a.m. CET. in the Grand Canal waters.
Image: AP
