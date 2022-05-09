Verstappen enters top-10 list of drivers with most podium finishes in F1; See full list
Lewis Hamilton currently leads the list of F1 drivers with the most podiums. The Mercedes star and seven-time champion have 183 podiums so far.
Legendary F1 driver Michael Schumacher is second in thelist after being surpassed by Lewis Hamilton. He head secured 155 podiums.
Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel who won World Championship titles with Red Bull is next on the list with 122 podiums to his name.
Kimi Raikkonen had captured 103 podiums before retiring from the Formula 1 sport after the conclusion of the 2021 season.
Fernando Alonso who made his comeback to F1 is currently driving for Alpine F1 team. The former World Champion has 98 podiums to his name.
Aryton Senna is counted among one of the best F1 drivers to date. During his time in motorsport, he had 80podium finishes to his name.
Max Verstappen following his win at the Miami GP has now moved into the top 10 in terms of winning podium. The defending F1 champion has 63 podium finishes.
