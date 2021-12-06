Verstappen, Hamilton on same points as F1 2021 championship heads to the final race
Max Verstappen is currently levelled with seven times F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton in the 2021 drivers championship as he has scored 369.5 points in the season so far.
Lewis Hamilton clinched victory in the Saudi Arabia GP on Sunday and earned 25 points to find himself on level with Verstappen. This means the F1 2021 drivers championship race now heads to the upcoming Abu Dhabi GP.
At the same time, Valtteri Bottas finished P3 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit to reach a total of 218 points in the F1 2021 drivers championship.
Despite suffering a DNF at Jeddah, Sergio Perez stands fourth in the drivers' standings and heads to Abu Dhabi with 190 points to his name.
Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc finished 7th at the Saudi Arabian GP and stands fifth in the standings with 158 points to his name.
The F1 2021 constructors championship will also be decided at the Abu Dhabi GP, while Mercedes currently lead the standings with 587.5 points to their name.
Following Perez's DNF Red Bull lost a chunk of points at Jeddah and currently find themselves at the 2nd position in the F1 2021 constructors championship with 559.5 points.
Ferrari currently stand third in the 2021 constructors championship with 307.5 points going into the Abu Dhabi GP.
Ferrari's constructors championship rival McLaren head into the Abu Dhabi GP 2021 with 269 points to their name.
Meanwhile, Alpine with 149 points to their name stand fifth in the standings ahead of Alpha Tauri and Aston Martin.
