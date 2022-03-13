Verstappen to Schumacher - Fastest drivers on the grid after testing, ahead of Bahrain GP
The reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen topped the testing table for 2022 with a lap time of 1:31.720 on his Red Bull Racing car.
Heading into his second season in F1, Haas' Mick Schumacher sits second on the list of drivers with the fastest laps during the testing, with a lap time of 1:32.241.
Ferrari star Charles Leclerc set the third fastest lap with a lap time of 1:32.415.
Two-time F1 world champion, Fernando Alonso set the fourth fastest lap with timing of 1:32.698.
Ahead of his debut season with Mercedes, George Russell set a lap time of 1:32.759 and was the fifth-fastest during testing.
Ready to make his debut with Alfa Romeo, the former Mercedes driver sits sixth fastest in the testing table with a lap time of 1:32.985.
Heading into his second season in Formula 1, Alpha Tauri's Yuki Tsunoda finished as the seventh fastest driver during testing with a lap time of 1:33.002.
F1 veteran Sergio Perez set the fastest lap of 1:33.105 on his Red Bull car during testing and sits eighth on the table.
McLaren's young superstar Lando Norris sits ninth in the table with a lap time of 1:33.191.
Making his return to the sport with Haas after sitting out last season, Kevin Magnussen finished 10th in the list with a lap time of 1:33.207.
