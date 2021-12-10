VicKat's Wedding: Revisiting fairy-tale weddings of DeepVeer, Virushka & more
Image: Instagram/@errikosandreouphoto
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were the recent Bollywood couples to get married. They tied a knot in a close-knit ceremony held in Rajasthan
Image: Instagram/@errikosandreouphoto
Rajkummar Rao tied a knot with Patralekhaa on 15 November 2021 in an elegant ceremony after dating each other since 2010
Image: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao
Yami Gautam married Bollywood filmmaker, Aditya Dhar in a simple yet elegant ceremony in Himachal Pradesh in the presence of 20 guests
Image: Instagram/@yamigautam
On 24 January 2021, Varun Dhawan got married to his long-time girlfriend and fashion designer, Natasha Dalal
Image: Instagram/@varundvn
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh planned a fairy-tale wedding in November 2018 in Italy in both traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies
Image: Instagram/@errikosandreouphoto
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied a knot in a lavish ceremony in Jodhpur in 2018
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Sonam Kapoor wore a beautiful red attire for her wedding with Anand Ahuja on 8 May 2018
Image: Instagram/@anandahuja
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in Italy in 2017 with only their close friends and family members present around them
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma