Kritika Bansal
Dec 28 ,2022
Vicky-Katrina to Virat-Anushka: Celebs jet off to favourite holiday spots for New Year
Photos: Instagram/@Yogen Shah
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at Mumbai airport on Wednesday heading off to an undisclosed location.
(Image: Grab from Instagram fan account video)
From the looks of their wintery outfits, it looks like Virat and Anushka went to a cold destination.
(Image: Grab from Instagram fan account video)
Katrina Kaif was pictured with her husband Vicky Kaushal at the airport on Sunday leaving for an undisclosed location to ring in the New Year.
(Image: Instagram/@Yogen Shah)
While Vicky opted for ripped jeans and a white shirt, Katrina wore a comfy yet chic lounge set worth Rs 49,400.
(Image: Instagram/@Yogen Shah)
Kartik Aaryan, who is vacationing in Paris, shared a picture on Instagram with the caption: 'Yolo and Solo'.
(Image: Instagram/kartikaaryan)
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were photographed on a jetty on Christmas while travelling to Alibaug, where they recently purchased a luxurious villa.
(Image: Instagram/@Manav Manglani)
Kareena shared a picture on her Instagram story mentioning in the caption that she waited three years to visit Gstaad in the Swiss Alps.
(Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)
Another story showed Saif trying to take some fondue from the bowl at a restaurant.
(Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)
Aishwarya Rai was spotted with her daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek Bachchan at the airport on Sunday before they took off for their Christmas break.
(Image: Instagram/@aradhya.bachchan)
