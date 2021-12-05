Vicky-Katrina wedding details, 'Money Heist' buzz to '83' trailer: Newsmakers of the week
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif, @vickykaushal09
Details surrounding Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding dominated rumours mills, right from the preparations at the Rajasthan venue, the duo and their family members being clicked & more.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif, @vickykaushal09
Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar issued a statement urging media persons, fans and public not to refer him with the title 'Thala', which means 'head', and urged them to call him by just his name or 'AK.'
Image: Instagram/@sathyajyothifilms
Kangana Ranaut lodged an FIR over alleged threats against her over her posts on the farmers' protests. Later, she claimed that there were protests and abuses against her when she arrived in Punjab.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
'Money Heist' Season 5 Volume 2 hit Netflix, bringing an end to the hugely popular show. A spin-off of the show in Korean also made headlines for the casting of 'Squid Game' actor Park Hae Soo.
Image: Instagram/@lacasadepapel
BTS was in the news for various reasons, one for bagging the best song of the year for 'Butter' and creating record-breaking sales at their concert in USA, said to have earned $33 million.
Image: AP
The trailer of '83' starring Ranveer Singh was released and the story of India's 1983 World Cup win, the fun-filled and emotional scenes and the cameo by Deepika Padukone became a talking point.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh
Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with businessman Vicky Jain. She dropped a glimpse from the pre-wedding celebrations.
Image: Instagram/@lokhandeankita
The title of Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan-Rakul Preet Singh-starrer was officially announced as 'Runway 34' along with first look posters of the artists. Ajay is also the director of the film.
Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan
'Baywatch' actor Alexandra Daddario got engaged to producer Andrew Ford. She penned an appreciation post for him, calling him the 'greatest, most formidable' love of her life.
Image: Instagram/@alexandradaddario
Cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty made it official by posing publicly for the first time at the latter's brother Ahan Shetty's debut premiere. The former also posed with her family.
Image: Instagram/@manav.manglani