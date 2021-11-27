Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif have a lot more in common than you think; here's the proof
Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/@katrinakaif
Love to Dance: Katrina and Vicky's fans would undoubtedly agree that they both are impeccable at dancing
Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/@katrinakaif
Fitness Enthusiasts: While Katrina's love for fitness has been revealed quite a few times during her interviews, even Vicky's social media reveals glimpses of his hardcore workout regime
Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/@katrinakaif
Love for Music: Both Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif have posted videos of them on social media playing musical instruments while depicting their love for music
Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/@katrinakaif
Cute as Kids: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's various childhood pictures reveal that they were both cute as kids
Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/@katrinakaif
Siblings in Bollywood: While Vicky Kaushal's brother, Sunny made his Bollywood debut, Katrina kaif's sister, Isabelle Kaif is gearing up for her debut
Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/@katrinakaif
Food Lovers: Vicky and Katrina's social media posts are proof that they love trying different types of cuisines
Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/@katrinakaif
Love for Family: While Vicky Kaushal never misses out to share memorable pictures of him with his family, even Katrina Kaif frequently posts photos of her family
Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/@katrinakaif
Love to Pose: It is quite evident that both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif love posing for the camera in stunning attire
Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/@katrinakaif