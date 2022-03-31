Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif are Bollywood's most adorable couple; Here's proof
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2022, in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan after secretly dating for a long time.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Since their nuptials, the two have been giving away major couple goals. On the occasion of Christmas, they dropped the most adorable picture on Instagram.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
While they were busy with their schedules, the couple made sure to celebrate their one month anniversary.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
They also dropped the cutest posts on the occasion of Valentine's Day.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
On the occasion of Holi, Katrina and Vicky celebrated with Vicky Kaushal's parents and brother Sunny Kaushal.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
They turned heads as they arrived at a Bollywood party earlier this month. Fans were in awe of their chemistry and glamorous looks.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently on a romantic beach getaway.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif