Vicky Kaushal to Ajay Devgn, Indians who appeared on 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'
Vicky Kaushal will be the latest addition to the celebrities taking on the adventure with the British survival expert Bear Grylls on November 12.
Superstar Rajinikanth impressed Bear Grylls with his 'relentless positivity' and 'never giving up spirit' as they took on challenges in the wild in March 2020.
Ajay Devgn put his fitness levels and survival skills to the test as he set out on an adventurous journey in the Maldives with Bear Grylls in September this year.
'Khiladi' of Bollywood Akshay Kumar embarked on a wild adventure with Bear Grylls in September 2020 where he dodged a crocodile and crossed a river with the help of a rope.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared on the show in August 2020 as the two traversed through Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.
