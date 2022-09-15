Prachi Arya
Sep 15 ,2022
Vicky Kaushal to Kriti Sanon, stars who hold engineering degree in their qualification
IMAGE: Instagram/KritiSanon/VickyKaushal
Before making her debut in Bollywood, Kriti Sanon was pursuing her degree in Bachelor of Technology from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida.
IMAGE: Instagram/KritiSanon
Before his Bollywood debut with Masaan, Vicky Kaushal became an engineer from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, Mumbai.
IMAGE: Instagram/VickyKaushal
Kartik Aaryan who is known for his acting skills, hold Biotechnology degree from D.Y Patil College of Engineering.
IMAGE: Instagram/KartikAaryan
Veteran actor R Madhavan has completed his engineering degree from Rajaram College in Kolhapur.
IMAGE: Instagram/ActorMaddy
Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood has completed his engineering degree from Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering, Nagpur.
IMAGE: Instagram/SonuSood
Actor Tejasswi Prakash completed her engineering degree in Electronics and Telecommunication
IMAGE: Instagram/TejasswiPrakash
Actor Jitendra Kumar, popularly known as Jeetu Bhaiya from the hit series Kota Factory, has completed his civil engineering from IIT Kharagpur.
IMAGE: Instagram/JitendraKumar
