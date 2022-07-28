Kriti Nayyar
Jul 28 ,2022
Vidya Balan, Karan-Tejasswi & others attend Kubbra Sait’s book launch event
Image: Varinder Chawla
'Sacred Games' star Kubbra Sait looked stunning in a satin blue dress at her book launch event in Mumbai.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Vidya Balan graced the occasion in an all-black attire, paired with a stunning neckpiece.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were also seen posing for the paparazzi as they attended the event.
Image: Instagram/ @varindertchawla
The 'Naagin' star looked gorgeous in a satin pink co-ord set, which was accentuated with peal earrings.
Image: Instagram/ @varindertchawla
Kubbra's memoir 'Open Book' sheds light on the hurdles, challenges, successes and failures she witnessed in her journey.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Also attending the event was Konkona Sen Sharma, who looked adorable in a flowy black attire.
Image: Varinder Chawla
TV star Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh looked uber-cool in casual outfits.
Image: Varinder Chawla
